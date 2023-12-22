Auour Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

