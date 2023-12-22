Auour Investments LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Auour Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IEFA opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

