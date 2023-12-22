Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 752,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,489,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $197,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1,460.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,506,019 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.