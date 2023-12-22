Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.67

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.67 and last traded at $107.55, with a volume of 112691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

