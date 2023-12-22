Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 73,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 609,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $981.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 363,996 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

