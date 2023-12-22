Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Purchased by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 3.69% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,960,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,487. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $289.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

