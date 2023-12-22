Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 192,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $81.78.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

