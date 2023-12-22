Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 189,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 159,307 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $57.85.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter.
About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.