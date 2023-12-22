Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $202.43

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $202.43 and last traded at $201.84, with a volume of 83462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

