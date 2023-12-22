AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $320,241.06 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after acquiring an additional 907,305 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 26.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,044 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

