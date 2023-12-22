Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.31

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 61497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

