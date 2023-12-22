AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.10% of AXIS Capital worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

