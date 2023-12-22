Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.46

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 69720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 91,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 673,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

