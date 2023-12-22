Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

