Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BEMO opened at GBX 494 ($6.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 458 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.68. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 425 ($5.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 570 ($7.21).

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

