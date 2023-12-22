Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of LON:BEMO opened at GBX 494 ($6.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 458 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.68. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 425 ($5.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 570 ($7.21).
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.