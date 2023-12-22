Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.