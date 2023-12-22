Beacon Financial Group Buys 440 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VUG traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. 118,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

