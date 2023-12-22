Beacon Financial Group Buys 896 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.94. The company had a trading volume of 195,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,276. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

