Beacon Financial Group Buys 975 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 86,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,853. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $52.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.