Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $93.54. 398,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.