Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.77. 180,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.