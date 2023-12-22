Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.88. 121,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,421. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $215.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

