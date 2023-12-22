Beacon Financial Group Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,502,336. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

