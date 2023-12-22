Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 46.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 9,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $426.23. The company had a trading volume of 280,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,773. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $337.69 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average is $397.27. The company has a market cap of $399.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

