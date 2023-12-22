Beacon Financial Group Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.63. 22,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,382. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.68.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

