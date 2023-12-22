Beacon Financial Group Has $3.17 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COP traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $118.03. 403,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

