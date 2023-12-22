Beacon Financial Group Has $4 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $52.70. 5,961,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,451. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

