Beacon Financial Group Purchases Shares of 20,663 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. 19,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.67.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

