Beacon Financial Group Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 82,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,762. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.