Beacon Financial Group Sells 122 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $223.93. 402,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,907. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

