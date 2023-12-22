Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,408 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 827,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $290.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

