Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,912 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $109,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6 %

PSX traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.13. 142,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

