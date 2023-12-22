Beacon Financial Group Sells 203 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.51. 48,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

