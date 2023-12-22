Beacon Financial Group Sells 233 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,774. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

