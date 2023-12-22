Beacon Financial Group Sells 306 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,973. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

