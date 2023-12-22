Beacon Financial Group Sells 351 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 34.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 46,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,527. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.31.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

