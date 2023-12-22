Beacon Financial Group Sells 4,865 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $482,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NVS traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.06. 143,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

