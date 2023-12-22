Beacon Financial Group Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 411.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 50,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $237.16. 599,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,453. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

