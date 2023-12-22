Beacon Financial Group Sells 5,990 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $207.12 and a one year high of $263.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

