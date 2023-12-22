Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 259,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,755. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

