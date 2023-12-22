Beacon Financial Group Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $108.28. 86,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

