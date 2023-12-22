Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.18.

BECN opened at $87.35 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

