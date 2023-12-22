Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

