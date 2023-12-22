Benchmark Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $98.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,084. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

