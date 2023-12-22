Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,231 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,248 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.48 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

