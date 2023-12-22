Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 11.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

