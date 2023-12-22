Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921,658. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.