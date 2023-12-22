Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Booking were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,519.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,542.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,079.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,992.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

