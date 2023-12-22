Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires 145 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNI traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.92. 142,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,516. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

