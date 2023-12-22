Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. 1,537,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,819,496. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.